Death Of Mentally Ill Black Wisconsin Inmate Ruled A Homicide

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Thursday that the jail cell death of Terrill Thomas was a homicide, Reuters reports.
An autopsy revealed that the African-American inmate, who had bipolar disorder, was profoundly dehydrated. Guards had turned off the water to his cell for several days.
Reuters reported that Thomas’ family said he was having a mental breakdown when police arrested him on April 15 for allegedly shooting a man at a casino. Nine days later, Thomas, 38, was found dead in his cell.
“It’s extremely concerning and seems to confirm some of the information that we had uncovered in the course of our investigation,” Erik Heipt, the attorney representing Thomas’ family, told Fox 6 Now.
Heipt said that a private investigation revealed that guards turned off the water to Thomas’ cell, which the medical examiner also noted in its report.
“There was at least one other inmate, if not two, that became aware that Mr. Thomas’ water had been shut off and was repeatedly urging jail guards to turn the water back on,” the attorney told Fox.
Marcus Berry, an inmate in a cell across from Thomas, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in July that the tap water in Thomas’ cell was shut off the day he was brought to the segregation unit. He said a guard told him that the water was turned off because of Thomas’ erratic behavior in his previous cell. Berry added that the guards ignored him when he urged them to give Thomas some drinking water after the inmate appeared weak.
A separate Journal Sentinel investigation in 2014 found that 10 inmates died in custody of the Sheriff’s Office during a four-year period.
Fox said the Milwaukee police are conducting an investigation to determine whether a crime occurred.
SOURCE: Reuters, Fox 6 Now, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 52
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 52
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 52
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 52
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 52
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 52
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 52
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 52
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 52
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 52
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 52
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 52
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 52
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 52
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 52
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 52
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 52
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 52
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 52
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 52
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 52
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 52
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 52
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 52
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 52
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 52
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 52
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 52
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 52
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 52
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 52
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 52
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 52
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 52
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 52
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 52
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 52
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 52
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 52
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 52
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 52
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 52
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 52
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 52
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 52
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 52
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 52
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 52
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 52
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 52
51. Patrick Harmon, 5051 of 52
52. Jonathan Hart, 2152 of 52
Death Of Mentally Ill Black Wisconsin Inmate Ruled A Homicide was originally published on newsone.com