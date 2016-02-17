CLOSE
Black History Month
Black History Month: Celebrating Black Politicians Making A Difference

While Black people were once turned away from voting stations, they now play an important role in upholding the justice and dignity of our nation.

Keeping the tradition of change within American History, politicians of color have made their mark on the nation’s capital with their respective positions. While Blacks were once turned away from voting stations, they now play an important role in upholding the justice and dignity of our nation.

In honor of Black History Month 2016, NewsOne will honor the accomplishments of our Black politicians, organizers, entertainers, and everyday people who have undoubtedly contributed to this great nation.

15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address

15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address

15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address

