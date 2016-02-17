Black History Month: Celebrating Black Politicians Making A Difference

Keeping the tradition of change within American History, politicians of color have made their mark on the nation’s capital with their respective positions. While Blacks were once turned away from voting stations, they now play an important role in upholding the justice and dignity of our nation.

In honor of Black History Month 2016, NewsOne will honor the accomplishments of our Black politicians, organizers, entertainers, and everyday people who have undoubtedly contributed to this great nation.

15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address 15 photos Launch gallery 15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address 1. President Barack Obama arrives in the presidential limo on Capitol Hill for the final State of the Union address. Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Paul Ryan greet at President Obama's final State of the Union address. Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Kim Davis gives a poker face prior to Obama's arrival at Capitol Hill. Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Bernie Sanders was just one of the presidential candidates at the SOTU address. The Vermont Senator was also present at the Joint Session of Congress prior to the event. Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Biden greets civil rights leader and US representative John Lewis as they wait for the president. Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Biden gives one last classic greeting to fellow politicians on Capitol Hill. Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Ahmad Alkhalaf, 9, arrives at US Capitol Hill for the president's speech. The Syrian refugee was invited by Rep. Seth Moulton after losing both of his arms in an ISIL bomb attack in Syria. Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. First Lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden greet the crowd before the State of the Union address. Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. The first lady looked ravishing at her husband's State of the Union address. Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. President Barack Obama arrives at Capitol Hill for his eight and final State of the Union address. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. US Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at Capitol Hill for President Obama's final State of the Union address. Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Obama shared his final State of the Union address with Paul Ryan, the new speaker of the house. Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Two nuns from The Little Sisters of the Poor arrive clap for the president upon his arrival. The sisters were invited by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Always in president's corner, Joe Biden gives Obama a standing ovation at his final State of the Union address. Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. We'll miss you President Obama! Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama’s Final Address 15 State Of The Union Moments From President Obama's Final Address

