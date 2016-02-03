CLOSE
Local
Home

Coach K. Misses Duke Game Due To Illness

0 reads
Leave a comment

Duke Logo

Source: Photo by Lance King/Getty Images / Getty

 

Coach Mike Krzyzewski hadn’t missed a game since 1995 until last night as Duke pulled out a 80-71 victory over Georgia Tech.

Coach K. was advised by the University’s hospital doctors to skip the trip to Atlanta and get some rest.  Coach K.  became ill after the teams meal Monday evening and was checked to find that his blood pressure was high enough to go to the University hospital where he remained all night.

With coach Mike Krzyzewski at home because of an illness, Grayson Allen scored 27 points and Duke dominated much of the second half for an 80-71 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

ESPN sources say that Coach K was given numerous test and everything came back fine except  “He was dehydrated and hasn’t been getting enough sleep.”

Coach is expected to be back with the team by today.

Read more at ABC11.

 

 

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Coach K , Duke Basketball

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close