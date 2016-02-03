Coach K. Misses Duke Game Due To Illness

Coach Mike Krzyzewski hadn’t missed a game since 1995 until last night as Duke pulled out a 80-71 victory over Georgia Tech.

Coach K. was advised by the University’s hospital doctors to skip the trip to Atlanta and get some rest. Coach K. became ill after the teams meal Monday evening and was checked to find that his blood pressure was high enough to go to the University hospital where he remained all night.

With coach Mike Krzyzewski at home because of an illness, Grayson Allen scored 27 points and Duke dominated much of the second half for an 80-71 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

ESPN sources say that Coach K was given numerous test and everything came back fine except “He was dehydrated and hasn’t been getting enough sleep.”

Coach is expected to be back with the team by today.

