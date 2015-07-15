Rising Gospel Star BRI Thrills Fans with New “HOLY SPIRIT” EP

Rising gospel star and social media singing sensation Bri, (known to her more than 300,000 Instagram followers as Simply BeBe or to her friends as Briana Babineaux), is thrilling her fans with an inspiring new EP entitled “Holy Spirit” (Marquis Boone Enterprises) that went live on iTunes and other digital retailers this week. The acoustic title track opens to the clamor of applause as the University of Louisiana college student’s pure and powerful tone wraps around the uplifting track. “It’s an invitation for the Holy Spirit to come into our presence,” the 20 year-old singer says. “I connected with the message the first time I heard it because we need the Holy Spirit to flood the atmosphere and give us spiritual guidance on how to deal with our daily ups and downs.”

The six-song set of tunes features a Radio Edit, an Instrumental, an A capella and Sing Along Performance track renditions of “Holy Spirit.” The collection also showcases a riveting rendition of Will Reagan & United Pursuit’s modern-day hymn “Set A Fire.”

Bri’s first-ever digital single “I’ll Be The One” surprised the gospel music world a month ago when it debuted at #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Digital Download chart without the benefit of radio airplay, television appearances and no prior chart history by Bri. The moving song of faith has now been serviced to gospel radio stations and is swiftly making its way up gospel music radio playlists coast to coast.

“She’s a force to be reckoned with,” says Bri’s manager Marquis Boone of her sudden success. “She’s young, beautiful and loves Jesus. She fills a huge age gap in the gospel music industry.” Bri is currently working on a full album and adds that “Being in the recording studio is a new adventure for me but I’m getting used to it. What I love the most is getting to sing for new people and having the chance to talk with them and share stories after the concerts. That’s been a blast.” Fans can keep up with Bri and her activities.

