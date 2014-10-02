CLOSE
Why Lebron James Went On A Strict Diet [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What does your body really need? Yolanda Adams discusses the amazingness of your body, how it was made, and why needs to be taken care of!

You have power to resist the urge to eat things that are bad for you! Listen in to discover what your body needs, and how to go about a healthier life for your mind and body! 

Tune in to The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” on Wednesdays to hear more Health & Wellness tips!

