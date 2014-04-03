CLOSE
WRAL TV’s Michelle Marsh Participates In St. Jude Radiothon

Jerry Smith turned the tables on Michelle Marsh today when he got a chance to interview the WRAL anchor for an on air segment about the St. Jude Radiothon. Yesterday we posted a video of Jerry Smith behind the cameras at WRAL being interviewed by Marsh about the radiothon.

Michelle collected $1640 during her time on the phones. The money will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Check out a clip of her interview below and then watch Jerry’s interview on WRAL

Follow us on Instagram @thelightNC for behind the scenes photos during the St. Jude Radiothon. 

 

 

