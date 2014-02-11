CLOSE
Erica Campbell ‘Help’ [WORLD PREMIERE]

We are pleased to present Erica Campbell’s new music video “Help.”

Shot in HD, the video was directed by legendary icon Bille Woodruff and conceptualized by Erica’s husband Warryn Campbell.  Campbell looked absolutely stunning in the video that features breakthrough rapper Lecrae and her daughter Krista Campbell.

As always Erica stays relevant in her delivery with this right-on-time ballad that is coupled with Lecrae’s poignant rap and Woodruff’s beautiful aesthetic.

“Help” is the current single and title track off of Erica’s upcoming solo album that in-stores March 25, 2014. Erica is also prepping for the third season of her hit WEtv show “Mary Mary” which premieres February 27th.

Erica will be hitting the road this spring with a series of solo performances in Washington DC, New York and Atlanta as well as headlining the McDonald’s Celebration Tour in May.

Here is the new video:

Don’t miss our behind the scenes look of the making of this video: Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell Shoots Music Video For ‘Help’

Read: Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell On “The Dress” Controversy

