Tamela Mann has been part of many award shows, but she is up for a total of seven Stellar Awards this year. Listen to her on “The James Fortune Show” as she talks about what makes the Stellar Awards different from the others.

Tamela Mann On What Makes The Stellar Awards Different From Other Shows [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com