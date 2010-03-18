UPDATE: MSNBC Makes Mash-Up Of Obama Being Interrupted By FOX Reporter

From FOXNews.com:

President Obama is not worried about the “procedural” debate over whether House Democratic leaders should go ahead with a plan to approve health care reform without a traditional vote, he told Fox News on Wednesday.

President Obama is not worried about the “procedural” debate over whether House Democratic leaders should go ahead with a plan to approve health care reform without a traditional vote, he told Fox News on Wednesday.

Text continues after gallery…

The president, in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, was responding for the first time to the controversy over a plan to use a parliamentary trick to allow the House to pass the Senate’s health care bill without forcing members to vote for it directly. The esoteric procedure has drawn fierce protest from Republicans who say Democrats are trying to avoid accountability, but the president said there will be no doubt about where lawmakers stand on health care reform.

Watch the Obama interview in its entirety on Special Report Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

RELATED:

VIDEO: Obama Says He’d Rather Be “Really Good One-Term President Than Mediocre Two-Term President”

VIDEO: Obama Sings “Lift Every Voice” With Smokey Robinson