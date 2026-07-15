Wake County Reopens Cooling Stations As Triple Digit Heat Returns  

Wake County activates cooling stations when heat index exceeds 100 degrees for 3+ days.

Cooling stations include public libraries and regional health/human services centers.

Vulnerable groups like seniors, children, and those without AC are at highest risk.

Source: Thinkstock / Thinkstock

After a brief break from the heat, Wake County is activating cooling stations beginning Thursday, July 16, through at least Monday, July 20, as heat indexes are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the coming days.

“Extreme heat can become life-threatening, especially for vulnerable communities without access to air conditioning,” said Darshan Patel, Emergency Management Operations Manager. “With several days of triple-digit heat expected, Wake County’s public buildings are open to provide a safe, air-conditioned place for residents to cool off.”

Wake County activates cooling stations during prolonged periods of extreme high temperatures, which is defined as:

Three consecutive days with heat index values of more than 100

Heat Advisory (Heat Index 105-109) for two consecutive days

Excessive Heat Warning (Head Index >= 110) for any period

Cooling Station Schedule

Wake County Public Libraries

Thursday – Monday

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Thursday, Friday and Monday 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.:

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Cool for Wake

Cool for Wake is a seasonal program that provides free fans and air conditioning units to eligible residents during the summer months.

Households without air conditioning where a child, older adult or person with a disability live are eligible for help.

Visit wake.gov/coolforwake to learn more. Call 919-212-7083 or email CoolForWake@wake.gov to get connected.

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Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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Wake County Reopens Cooling Stations As Triple Digit Heat Returns was originally published on foxync.com