Anthony Brown Says 'Always Be Good' Was Born From Hard Times

New single 'Always Be Good' is a worship anthem inspired by personal struggles.

Success is defined by following God's direction, not awards or chart positions.

Upcoming album 'Full Disclosure' born from time spent living and creating together.

Source: ANTHONY BROWN / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Anthony Brown is back with new music, and this time his message is centered on one simple truth: God’s goodness never changes.

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During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the award-winning gospel artist introduced his latest single, “Always Be Good,” calling it a worship anthem that reflects where he is in his own faith journey.

Brown explained that the song was inspired by personal challenges he experienced over the past year. Like many people, he said he faced difficult moments that forced him to look beyond his circumstances and focus on God’s character instead.

“I realized that if I only give God praise when things feel good, then I’m missing the fact that God is good no matter what’s happening,” Brown shared. “When things are down, God is good. When things are up, God is good.”

That message became the foundation for “Always Be Good,” a song he hopes will encourage listeners to praise God through every season of life.

Erica Campbell also asked Brown whether the massive success of his platinum-selling hit “Worth” created pressure when it came to writing new music. Brown admitted people ask him that often, but he said he doesn’t measure success by awards, sales, or chart positions.

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Instead, he believes success comes from following God’s direction.

“The platinum status is nice, but it’s just a plaque on the wall,” Brown said. “What’s more important is knowing the song reached the people it was meant to reach.”

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Brown also surprised listeners by revealing that a brand-new Anthony Brown & Group Therapy album is arriving this fall. The project, titled Full Disclosure, was born after he invited members of Group Therapy to spend a week together in an Airbnb.

Rather than focusing only on rehearsals, the group spent time talking, laughing, praying, and simply living life together. Brown said those conversations naturally turned into songwriting sessions that eventually became the new album.

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He believes the chemistry fans hear in Group Therapy isn’t created during rehearsals but through years of genuine friendship. The members have known one another since college and have supported each other through life’s biggest milestones, including family losses and personal struggles.

According to Brown, those real-life experiences have strengthened both their relationships and their music.

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As he prepares to release Full Disclosure, Brown hopes “Always Be Good” reminds listeners that faith isn’t based on changing circumstances but on an unchanging God. While accolades are appreciated, he says his greatest reward is knowing his music encourages people exactly when they need it most.

Fans can follow Anthony Brown on social media at @AJBLive for updates on the new single and the upcoming album.

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Anthony Brown Says 'Always Be Good' Was Born From Hard Times was originally published on getuperica.com