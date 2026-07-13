NC Central To Get Over $110 Million From State Budget

North Carolina Central University in Durham is set to receive over $110 million in funding from the new North Carolina budget.

According to university officials, the state budget for NCCU includes:

$98.6 million in recurring base funding to support university operations.

$7.3 million in enrollment funding to support NCCU’s continued growth.

$3.3 million in recurring program-specific funding through the UNC System.

$900,000 in recurring funding for the Cheatham-White Scholars Program.

$300,000 in North Carolina Collaboratory funding administered through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The budget will also provide funding for faculty and staff, campus improvements and more.

In a statement, Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said, “This investment is about opportunity, impact and the future of North Carolina Central University. We are grateful to the North Carolina General Assembly for their support and committed to being good stewards of these resources as we continue bringing our Vision 230: Soaring to New Heights strategic plan to life.”

Last week, NC Governor Josh Stein signed the state budget into law on Tuesday, July 7.

The budget is set at $34 billion, with raises for education in the state, health and human services, Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, public safety and more.