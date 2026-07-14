How churches are using technology to reach the next generation

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Churches are using live streaming, social media, and mobile apps to connect with the next generation. These technologies help churches expand access, encourage daily engagement, and support spiritual growth.

Technology has transformed every aspect of human life, some of it in a good way, and some not so much. Faith communities have also jumped on the bandwagon, using digital tools to try to connect with their younger congregation, especially since the pandemic, according to Baptist News Global.

Rather than replacing traditional worship or fellowship, modern church technology is becoming a valuable add-on to the in-person ministry. All of this is allowing the younger generation to form a connection with the church in their own way and strengthen engagement beyond the four walls of the church.

Live Streaming Expands Access

Modern church technology for digital outreach is primarily being used through live-streamed worship services.

Streaming allows individuals to participate from home when they:

Are traveling

Recovering from illness

Caring for family members

Unable to attend in person

It also provides an opportunity for those exploring a church for the first time to experience a service before visiting. For younger generations who are accustomed to accessing information online, live streaming offers a convenient way to stay connected with their faith community.

Social Media Encourages Daily Engagement

Social media has become an important communication tool for many congregations.

Churches use platforms to share:

Inspirational messages

Bible verses

Event announcements

Volunteer opportunities

Community outreach efforts

Short videos, devotional reflections, and encouraging content help extend conversations beyond weekly services. These platforms also allow churches to interact directly with members, answer questions, and celebrate important milestones within the congregation.

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When used thoughtfully, social media helps maintain ongoing relationships throughout the week.

Mobile Apps Support Spiritual Growth

Many churches now offer mobile applications that provide convenient access to:

Sermons

Event calendars

Bible reading plans

Prayer requests

Giving options

Engaging youth Christians with church resources becomes easier wherever they are. Some also include discussion guides for small groups, children’s ministry materials, and notifications about upcoming activities.

Having faith-based resources readily available on mobile devices encourages consistent spiritual growth and participation, considering that most young people spend inordinate amounts of time on their phones all day and night long.

If you are having a hard time maintaining all of your online worship services, then it’s time to hire managed IT services in Raleigh to ensure all tech-related items work properly, without any downtime.

Church Technology Trends to Engage the Next Generation

It’s not enough anymore to have a physical location as a church and try to engage the next generation using that. Church technology trends indicate that church communities are jumping on the tech bandwagon to start engaging young Christians, and that seems to be working well for them.

It’s all about meeting the next generation where they spend most of their time, that is, in the online sphere. Are you ready to take on some of these digital outreach methods in your ministry? What are you waiting for? Time’s ticking, and the young people don’t wait for anyone.

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