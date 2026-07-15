Align & Thrive Summit Brings Growth and Fellowship to Raleigh

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Dr. Kimberly Nelms is inviting the community to align their goals and thrive in every area of life at the Align & Thrive Summit, set for Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at The Fresh Collective, 1425 Promise Beacon Circle in Raleigh.

Nelms, the visionary behind the event, shared her mission during an interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9. She said the summit grew from a desire to help people level up together, not just in one part of their lives, but across the board.

“We are not only aligning and thriving in one area, but in all areas,” Nelms said, describing a holistic vision that touches mental, physical, financial and spiritual growth.

The day is built around connection and encouragement. Attendees can expect inspiring speakers, local vendors, and a time of fellowship where people share testimonies and hard-won wisdom.

A comedian traveling in from Florida will keep the room laughing because, as Nelms noted, laughter is medicine. Triangle-area caterer Regina Fagan will provide the food.

Nelms said she hopes guests leave the summit ready to finish the year strong. “Not just surviving, but thriving,” she said.

At the heart of the event is a simple but powerful message: no one has to walk their journey alone.

“You are not alone and that someone has been where you are,” Nelms said. She believes shared stories carry the power to lift others up.

“Your story is someone else’s survival guide, but if you’re not there to hear it, you won’t know,” she said.

Most in-person tickets have sold out, but virtual tickets remain available for those who want to join from anywhere. Community members can register or ask questions by reaching out at youdeventmail.com or by calling 919-295-0110.

Whether you attend in person or stream from home, the Align & Thrive Summit offers a chance to connect with like-minded people and find the encouragement to keep moving forward.

Secure your virtual spot and come ready to be empowered.