Jekalyn Carr Brings Hope With New Single ‘History Breakthrough’

'The same God who brought you out in the last season can bring you out now' - Carr's message of unwavering faith

Upcoming tour blends concert with ministry, providing a personal, worshipful experience for attendees

Carr aims to help people strengthen their faith and remember that no obstacle is too great for God

Source: JEKALYN CARR / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Jekalyn Carr is stepping into a new season of ministry with a powerful message of hope, healing, and breakthrough.

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During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the award-winning gospel artist introduced her latest single, “History Breakthrough,” a song she believes speaks directly to people facing difficult seasons.

The uplifting anthem features an all-star lineup of gospel legends, including Pastor Shirley Caesar, Karen Clark Sheard, and Harvey Watkins Jr. Together, the artists deliver a message that reminds listeners God is still able to do what He’s always done.

Carr said the inspiration behind the song is simple.

“The same God who brought you out in the last season can bring you out now,” she explained. “This is nothing new to Jesus.”

She hopes the song encourages anyone feeling discouraged to keep believing that their breakthrough is on the way, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

In addition to new music, Carr also shared details about her upcoming A Night of Breakthrough tour. The highly anticipated event blends a concert experience with ministry, giving attendees an opportunity to worship while receiving encouragement rooted in faith.

According to Carr, the tour was created in response to requests from supporters who wanted a more personal experience beyond a traditional concert.

She believes many people are searching for hope and a deeper connection with God, especially during uncertain times.

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“I know things are intense,” Carr said. “I know things have been going on around you, but your situation doesn’t change or delay God’s word over your life.”

She added that every stop on the tour is designed to encourage people to move forward with confidence, reminding them that what God has promised will still come to pass.

The conversation also turned to Carr’s upcoming appearance on the One Voyage Cruise, where she’ll perform alongside other gospel artists. While she’s no stranger to traveling for ministry, Carr admitted this will actually be her first cruise.

“I’m not a big cruiser,” she laughed, asking listeners to “pray my strength” as she prepares for the experience.

Host Mr. Griff reassured her that she’ll be in good company, noting that many guests will also be taking their first cruise while enjoying worship and fellowship throughout the trip.

Related Article: Jekalyn Carr Talks “History Breakthrough,” Prayer Life, and Carrying Gospel’s Legacy

Related Article: Jekalyn Carr Announces “A Night of Breakthrough” Tour

Before signing off, Carr encouraged fans to stay connected through her social media platforms, where she’ll continue sharing updates about her music, ministry, and future projects. She also hinted that more products from her popular Jekalyn Carr doll collection could be on the way, although she stopped short of revealing details.

With “History Breakthrough” leading the way and a new tour on the horizon, Carr says her mission remains the same: helping people strengthen their faith and remember that no obstacle is too great for God to overcome.

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Jekalyn Carr Brings Hope With New Single ‘History Breakthrough’ was originally published on getuperica.com