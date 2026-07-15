House Passes Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent: Vote in Our Poll

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The debate over changing our clocks twice a year is back in the national spotlight.

This week, the U.S. House passed the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the need to “spring forward” in March and “fall back” each November.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, where its future remains uncertain. If approved by the Senate and signed into law, Americans would no longer have to adjust their clocks twice a year.

Here in North Carolina, lawmakers have previously expressed support for permanent daylight saving time, but state officials cannot make the change on their own.

Federal law requires Congress to authorize permanent daylight saving time before states can adopt it.

Supporters say the change would mean more evening daylight, fewer clock disruptions, and potential benefits for businesses and outdoor activities.

Opponents argue that permanent daylight saving time could lead to darker mornings during the winter months, affecting schoolchildren, commuters, and overall safety.

The question has been debated for years, and while many Americans say they’re tired of changing the clocks, opinions remain divided on whether permanent daylight saving time is the best solution.

What do you think? Vote below.