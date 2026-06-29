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Erica Campbell Honors Richard Smallwood In Powerful BET Tribute

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson Deliver Powerful Richard Smallwood/In Memoriam Tribute At 2026 BET Awards

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson honor Richard Smallwood with a powerful BET Awards In Memoriam tribute.

Published on June 29, 2026

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Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 2026 BET Awards carved out a true church moment Sunday night as Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson led a moving In Memoriam tribute built around the music of late gospel icon Richard Smallwood.

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Backed by a full choir, Erica opened the segment with “I Love The Lord,” the Smallwood-penned classic that has long been a staple in Black worship spaces and beyond. The song holds special significance in her catalog: Campbell recorded the latest rendition with Smallwood and his group Vision on her 2023 album “I Love You,” making it one of the final musical collaborations Smallwood participated in before his passing at age 77 from complications related to kidney failure in late 2025.

From there, the tribute swelled into “Total Praise,” performed by Le’Andria Johnson, whose signature, church-honed vocals brought the arena to its feet. The anthemic Smallwood composition, already a modern standard in choirs across the country, served as the emotional peak of the segment as photos of late artists, executives, and cultural figures filled the screens.

The performance also doubled as a salute to legendary music executive Clive Davis, who died earlier this year at 94 and was remembered for his role in elevating gospel and inspirational music to mainstream audiences. Davis’ love for “I Love The Lord” and the broader Smallwood catalog made the pairing of Erica and Le’Andria especially fitting for the moment.

Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson Deliver Powerful Richard Smallwood/In Memoriam Tribute At 2026 BET Awards was originally published on getuperica.com

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