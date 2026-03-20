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Obama & Anthony Edwards team up to Tease Presidential Center

Obama & Anthony Edwards Face Off To Tease Presidential Center Opening

Published on March 20, 2026

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Source: Anadolu / Getty

Former President Barack Obama went one-on-one against NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards in a playful competition aimed to tease a new presidential center.

The 44th President didn’t back down from the trash talk as he and Edwards went head-to-head in a video released on Tuesday to promote the June 19 opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

The video shows the former president heading to an outdoor court to find the Minnesota Timberwolves guard on the court shooting hoops. The two then compete in basketball, ping-pong, and Connect 4.

“The next one is going to be on my home court at the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago,” Obama later says in the video after the friendly competition.

The presidential center is an $850 million project that includes plans for a museum, a public library, Obama Foundation offices, and a playground.

You can watch the full video below.

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