St. Jude Partner In Hope, Sponsored by Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers

There’s Still Time to Be a Partner In Hope, Sponsored by Ricci Law Firm

Radio One Raleigh stations Foxy 107.1/104.3 and The Light 103.9 hosted their annual radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise money for the hospital and have the community become partners in hope.

The Light 103.9 extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who stepped up to support children during our recent St. Jude Radiothon.

When our community comes together, we create real change and empower those who need it most. Your overwhelming generosity shows the true strength of our listeners and our shared commitment to uplifting vulnerable families.

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Your contributions ensure every child receives the absolute best medical care possible. Because of your dedication, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

This financial freedom allows parents to focus entirely on helping their child heal and thrive. We celebrate the incredible milestone you helped us reach this week. Together, we have already raised over $100,000 to support these families. This massive achievement proves the power of our community, but our journey to help even more children continues.

Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm stated that it is important to give back to the community, especially by being a sponsor with an organization like St. Jude.

“Children are innocent and shouldn’t have to go through all they go through with these diseases and illnesses,” he stated, “And to be able to go to a place where they’re supported with donations … they [parents/guardians] don’t have to pay, I think that’s a great win for everybody.”

If you missed the chance to give during the live broadcast, your opportunity to help remains open. We are extending our donation period until Monday. You can still uplift these families and make an undeniable impact on a child’s life. Every dollar counts when we work collectively to provide life-saving resources.

Join our community of dedicated givers by becoming a Partner in Hope. Call 1-800-411-9898 right now to make your pledge. As a special token of appreciation for your commitment, you will receive an exclusive Music Gives to St. Jude T-shirt and a comfortable hoodie.

We can still do more to protect and care for these children. Pick up the phone today, call 1-800-411-9898, and stand alongside The Light 103.9 as we proudly support St. Jude. Let us keep celebrating our shared values and proving the unstoppable power of a united.

You can also donate by visiting the link here.