Listen Live
Travel

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Day three on The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was a timeline of Black music and culture as guests with the theme of 70s vs 90s. From bell-bottoms and afros to baggy jeans and bamboo earrings, the “Party with a Purpose” was in full effect, celebrating two iconic decades.

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The legendary Sheryl Underwood graced the stage with her raw and hilarious comedy. She gushed over Tyrese and bringing him on the stage.

The multi-talented Tyrese brought a blend of soulful R&B and undeniable charisma. His performance was a journey through his catalog of hits, from heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems that had everyone dancing.

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

Erica Campbell set the tone for the day bringing her powerful Laugh Cry Heal conference to the ship. Joined by her sisters, gospel powerhouse Tina Campbell and style maven GooGoo Atkins, Erica led an uplifting session filled with honest conversation, laughter, and soul-stirring music. The trio created a safe space for healing and connection, inviting attendees to laugh, cry, and leave each other better than they came. Their dynamic presence and message of faith resonated with the Fantastic Voyage family, reminding everyone that Black joy and spiritual renewal belong at the center of the celebration.

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

The energy continued to build with Rickey Smiley’s live karaoke, where cruisers became the stars, belting out classics with passion and soul, uniting everyone in song and laughter.

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Alton Walker and D. Ellis took the stage with their relatable humor and set a perfect tone for the night, leaving the audience laughing and ready for more.

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

The legendary Force MDs transported the crowd with their timeless throwback R&B harmonies. Performing hits that have defined love for generations, their smooth vocals and classic choreography served as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of great music.

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED STORIES:

Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The legendary Scarface delivered a raw and powerful set, commanding the stage with the lyrical depth and storytelling that cemented his place as a hip-hop icon. The crowd was locked in, reciting lyrics word-for-word as the full band backed up his performance.

Check out more from the third night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tina Campbell, Erica Campbell, and GooGoo Atkins Share Their Testimonies at Laugh Cry Heal

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tyrese Smiles At the Crowd During His Performance

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Rickey Smiley Gets Down on the “Guitar” During His Karaoke Session

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

803 Fresh Performs ‘Love Calls’ by KEM at the Karaoke Session

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Crowd Dances at the Karaoke Session

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tyrese Hands Out Roses to All of the Sweet Ladies

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The 70s VS 90s Costumes Were On Point!

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Lots of Dancing on the Cruise

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Rickey Smiley Fans!

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Alton Walker Leads a Scooter Race Back to the Ship

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The 40+ Double Dutch Club Teaches Rickey Smiley How to Double Dutch

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com


Scarface and His Band Perform Before a Packed Audience

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Tyrese Had The Crowd Going During His Performance

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Raleigh Police Meet and Greet
Local

National Night Out

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

Lifestyle

Turn Your Passion Into Profit | Dr. Willie Jolley

Local

Local Elections In Wake County Are Less Than One Month Away

Entertainment

Dr. Ian Smith on “Beyond Midnight” and Bringing Fun Back to Reading

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close