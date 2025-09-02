Listen Live
Pastor of the Month – September 2025

Published on September 2, 2025

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC

Nominations start Monday, September 1st, and continue until September 7th

Voting stats from September 8th until September 14th

Melissa Wade will announce the September Pastor of the Month on September 15th!

Meet Our August Pastor of the Month, Pastor T.W. Campbell!

