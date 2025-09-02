Pastor of the Month – September 2025
Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC!
Nominations start Monday, September 1st, and continue until September 7th
Voting stats from September 8th until September 14th
Melissa Wade will announce the September Pastor of the Month on September 15th!
