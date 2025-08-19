Meet Our August Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC. August’s Pastor of the Month is Pastor T.W. Campbell, who is the pastor of The Refuge Community Church in Fayetteville, N.C.

Pastor T.W. Campbell has dedicated over 50 years to serving as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Throughout his journey, he has pastored more than five churches and currently leads The REFUGE Community Church, where he has faithfully served for over a decade. His ministry has been marked by countless baptisms and transformed lives, as he continues to share the message of hope and salvation. Beyond his role as a pastor, he has been a mentor and teacher to over 40 ministers, offering guidance and wisdom to those called to serve.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Pastor Campbell exemplifies a life rooted in faith and love. His passion for helping others overcome challenges has been the cornerstone of his ministry and personal life. Whether through his leadership in the church or his example in his family, he inspires those around him to live with purpose and compassion. His unwavering love for the Lord and commitment to serving others have left an indelible mark on the lives of many.



