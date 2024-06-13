Titus Showers Embraces Faith, Music, and Artistic Expression

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today, we have the pleasure of welcoming gospel singer, songwriter, worship leader, and now actor, Titus Showers, back to Get Up Morning. Titus recently collaborated with Fred Hammond on a new single titled “Feed Me,” which we just had the pleasure of listening to. Let’s delve into Titus’s journey and his latest projects.

“Feed Me” is not just a song; it’s a testament to Titus’s artistry and faith. When asked about the collaboration with Fred Hammond, Titus shared that it was a dream come true. He recorded the song in Philly and connected with Fred through his A&R, Blakely Parrish. Fred agreed to be on the record, and Titus flew to Texas to work with him, humbled by the opportunity to collaborate with such a legend in gospel music.

The title track of Titus’s EP, “We Made It,” holds deep personal significance. It’s a celebration of overcoming life’s challenges, inspired by Titus’s mother’s resilience through 15 surgeries and a partial liver transplant. This powerful narrative of triumph is woven throughout the EP, reflecting Titus’s belief in God’s ability to do exceedingly, abundantly, above all we can ask or think.

Titus’s artistic journey extends beyond music. He recently ventured into acting, starring in the film “Cheating in the Next Room,” executive produced by his sister, Regina. In the movie, Titus portrays a counselor and mentor, exploring new avenues of storytelling and expression while staying true to his faith and values.

If you want to stay connected with Titus Showers, follow him on Instagram at @iamtitusshowers.

Titus Showers’ new single, “Feed Me,” is set to release on June 14, 2024. He will also be performing a tribute to Percy Brady at the Urban Soul Cafe Honors in Vegas on July 19. HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

