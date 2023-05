Tina Turner Dies At Age 83

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The world lost a music legend on Wednesday as Tina Turner passed after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was a singer, dancer, actress, and author. She was dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Roll” because of her ability to bring people from all walks of life together with her music.

Turner’s health started to decline drastically in 2013 when she suffered from a stroke and had to learn to walk again. Then in 2016, the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She opted for homeopathic remedies to help with her increased blood pressure but was met with more health complications. Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017. The singer’s 2018 memoir My Life Story also revealed her battle with a deadly illness.