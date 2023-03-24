Women of the Bible: Tamar

Scriptures To Read Around Tamar’ Story

DEUTERONOMY 4:31 – For the LORD your God is a merciful God; he will not abandon or destroy you.

DEUTERONOMY 31:6 – Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

PSALM 27:7-10 – Hear my voice when I call, O LORD; be merciful to me and answer me. My heart says of you, “Seek his face!” Your face, LORD, I will seek. Do not hide your face from me, do not turn your servant away in anger; you have been my helper. Do not reject me or forsake me, O God my Savior. Though my father and mother forsake me, the LORD will receive me.

JOB 13:15 – Though (God] slay me, yet will I hope in him.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Tamar’s story by reading 2 Samuel 13:1-22 and answering the questions below…

Do you think Amnon truly loved Tamar? Why or why not? Describe your feelings as a woman when you read Tamar’s pleas in 2 Samuel 13:9-14 Why did Tamar say that sending her away was “a greater wrong” than rape (13:16)? What did she want? What should David have done to Amnon? What could he have done for Tamar? Have you ever been betrayed by someone you trusted? If so, how has it affected your life? Where is God in your story?

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

SEE MORE:

Women of the Bible: Herodias

Women of the Bible: Jael

Women of the Bible: Priscilla