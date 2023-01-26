HomeEntertainment News

Dionne Warwick And Dolly Parton Make New Gospel Song

Two iconic female artists are coming together to inspire through the gospel.

Warwick told Tamron Hall that Parton sent her the song she wanted to record and she said, “Okay, that sounds like a deal.”

The song is called “Peace Like a River”.

Source: CNN.com

