Grub Plug of The Day: National Coffee Day Freebies and Deals

September 29 is National Coffee Day, and for our Grub Plug, we want to put you on to some special deals to make sure that you get your caffeine fix! (Or, you can get decaf. That’s okay, too.)

Here are some deals, as reported by WRAL:

Burger King: From now until September 30, BK is offering a free small iced coffee with a $1 purchase on the BK app or the Burger King website. You must be a member of their “Royal Perks” reward club to receive the offer. (Breakfast hours only)

Caribou Coffee: Those who sign up for a free Caribou Rewards account will receive an offer for a free drink of any size after the first purchase. Also, on Sept. 29, participating locations will offer reward members a medium handcrafted drink for $3.

Dunkin’: On Sept. 29, DD Perks members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The offer will be available through the Dunkin’ app.

Krispy Kreme: Customers will be offered a free iced or hot brewed coffee on Sept. 29 with no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme Rewards members will also receive a free donut of their choice.

McDonald’s: McD’s will offer any size iced coffee or premium roast for $.99 through the app. The deal is valid once a day through December 31.

Panera Bread: National Coffee Day kicks off Panera’s first “MyPanera Week,” which will be through October 5. There will be exclusive deals for loyalty program members each day. On Sept. 29, new subscribers to their “Unlimited Sip Club” will receive 2 months of membership for free. Existing members will receive $2 off select beverages and smoothies.

Sheetz: My Sheetz Rewardz members will receive a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any item through their app on Sept. 29.

Smoothie King: From Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, Healthy Rewards members can buy any coffee or espresso smoothie and earn a reward of a free 20oz smoothie. Also on Sept. 29, any 20oz espresso or cold brew smoothie purchased before 11 am will be $5.