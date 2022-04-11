Arts & Entertainment
The Light 103.9 Advances to the 2nd Round of Voting for the Stellar Awards – Voting Now Open

Congratulations are in order for The Triangle’s Inspiration Station. The Light 103.9 has officially made it to the second round of voting for the 37th Stellar Awards Radio Station of the Year. The second round of voting is now open from April 11 – April 25, but we still need your help in making it to the final round of nominees. The link to vote is below — please select Medium market of the year. 

VOTE FOR THE LIGHT HERE

Thank you to all who have voted and for your constant support!

