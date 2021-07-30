Pastor Of The Month : August

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join us this month to show your Pastor how much he or she is appreciated. Just submit your Pastor’s photo and feel free to tell us about them and how they impact the community.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Time to nominate, AUG 2ND – 8TH, come back to vote, AUG 9TH – 15TH, and find out the winner AUG 16TH.

EMAIL ANY QUESTIONS OR REPORT ISSUES TO VICTORIA OUR ONLINE EDITOR AT

CMCGRAW@RADIO-ONE.COM ( SUBJECT: Pastor Of The Month Contest)

Also, enjoy:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: