Memorial Day Weekend Happenings

This weekend and Monday we honor, salute and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the United States Military. As we celebrate their fight for our freedom there are a few local events that surround this National holiday.

Home improvement stores:

Lowe’s (LOW) – Get Report is offering veterans and military personnel 10% off throughout the month of May.

Home Depot (HD) – Get Report is offering a 10% in-store discount to all military veterans on Memorial Day and a year-round 10% discount is offered at participating locations to reservists, active duty personnel, and retired or disabled veterans.

Active duty military, veterans, retired members (including US Armed Forces, Reservists, and National Guard), and registered dependents can enjoy 10% off of online orders at Zappos. Save your receipts, Zappos offers an excellent return and exchange policy of up to one year.

Asics (ASCCY) also offers a discount on full-priced online Asics products. Military, first responders and medical professionals can receive 40% off. HYLETE offers military, veterans and first responders 30% off athletic apparel.

Here are some events compliments of our friends at WRAL.com

First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Rd, Louisburg) – This balloon festival will take place Friday through Monday at First Fruits Farm in Louisburg.

Candid Yams Kickback Movie Experience (Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham) – It’s black cinema at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Friday night there will be a screening of “Remember the Titans.” All movies are $10 per person, all kids under 10 years old are admitted free. All persons entering stadium need tickets. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Memorial Day Crawfish Festival (The Honeysuckle at Lakewood, 1920 Chapel Hill Road, Durham) – Enjoy crawfish, craft beer and live music on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Honeysuckle at Lakewood. Free admission. Crawfish and beer will be available for purchase.

Triangle Wind Ensemble Presents: An American Celebration: Back in Action (Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary) – The Triangle Wind Ensemble will perform a concert filled with favorites from film, stage, video games and more on Sunday at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.

Movies under the Stars at Triangle Town Center (Triangle Town Center Mall, 5959 Triangle Town Blvd, Raleigh) – “Karate Kid” will be showing on Friday night at the Triangle Drive-In at Triangle Town Center parking lot in Raleigh. On Saturday, “Knives Out” will be showing. Tickets are available.

Animal Protection Society of Durham’s Walk for the Animals – Grab a leash and join Animal Protection Society of Durham online on Saturday for the virtual Walk for the Animals event.

Moore Square Market (Moore Square Park, 200 South Blount Street, Raleigh) – Pick up your local produce and treats, meet up with friends and enjoy live music at Moore Square Market in downtown Raleigh every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art-n-Soul Makers Market (Mystic Farm & Distillery, 1212 North Mineral Springs Road, Durham) – Head to Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham on Saturday for this market featuring local artisans, food trucks, and bourbon tastings.

