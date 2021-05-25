Pastor Mike Jr.’s “I Got It” Crosses Over

Local
| 05.25.21
pastor mike jr

Source: pastor mike jr / Pastor Mike Jr.

Pastor Mike Jr. talks with Melissa Wade about latest hit gospel song and how it’s now moving up the charts on R&B.  Listen as Pastor Mike hangs out with Melissa during “The Light Lunch” and talks about his church, latest hits, 7 Stellar Award nominations and more….

Stellar award winner for Best New Artist of 2020 and Best Rap/Gospel Album of the Year 2020. His breakout single B!G was recognized as Billboard’s #1 Gospel Airplay Song of 2020, and his label Rock City Media Group was recognized as the #8Label of the Year. In January of 2021, his second single, “I Got It” reached Billboard’s Top 10 and #1 Mediabase!

Pastor Mike Jr.

“I pledged Kappa Alpha Psi in college so I was a preacher’s kid and I was sheltered. So imagine going to college, I’m 17 … I pledge Nupe at 17 and I’m hanging around seniors. I got a little wild in college. We’re in the club and I’m the Kappa on the mic. I’m throwing it up in the club and I heard God say, “Right crowd, wrong place.” My frat brothers joke with me to this day cause I started crying in the club. I heard God say twice, “Right crowd, wrong place.” That night, I left the club. By the next morning, I withdrew from college. By that weekend, I had given my life to Christ.

