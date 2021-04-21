CLOSE
Black Restaurant Week Starts This Weekend

Fried chicken ready to serve

Beginning Friday some of our local black owned businesses will be highlighted during Black Restaurant Week during a campaign to help promote Black restaurants in the Triangle.  

Starting Friday, April 23, to Sunday, May 2 we will recognize and celebrate the food and flavors of our African American restaurants as they offer brunch, lunch and dinner menus for dine in or take out.  

Some of the participating restaurants in the triangle include: The Chicken Hut, Zweli’s Kitchen & Catering, Bon Fritay, Sweetheart Treats, Uncorked Raleigh, Pure Soul, Boricua Soul, Big C’s Waffles and Mike D’s BBQ. 

See a list of participating restaurants on the Black Restaurant Week website.

Source:  WRAL.com

