“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Tax Tips

Tax Preparers Help Last-Minute Filers On Tax Day

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

It’s that time again – Tax Time!  Today we received some tax tips for filing in 2021 including how to get your stimulus money if you haven’t gotten it yet.  Dr. Regina Williams Rehkamp joined Melissa and our Working Moms today to give tips and resources for filing your taxes this year.

CLICK HERE for the tax changes and the free tax organizer.

The Tax Pros was established in 1985 and we are proud to be known as your trusted tax professionals serving the community for over 30 years. Our team is qualified to handle all types of tax scenarios from simple to complex. We offer discrete and dependable consulting for all aspects of your personal or business taxes or finances. Our team of highly qualified employees is available day and night to guarantee you the best possible service.

Facebook:  The Tax Pros

DrRegina Williams-Rehkamp

website:  IAMATAXPRO.com

phone:  919-205-9969

Close