Willie Moore Jr. To Release Film About His Adoption

Willie Moore Jr. is ready to share his story on an even bigger platform.

The nationally syndicated radio host, TV personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer has not been shy about his upbringing in the past but he is now ready to delve even deeper.

Moore is slated to release a docu-film about his adoption story with hopes to raise awareness about adoption and foster care.

Here’s more about the film:

Syndicated Radio Host, Inspirational speaker and best selling author Willie Moore Jr. was adopted at the tender age of three months old, never meeting anyone in his biological family. In 2020 after being rejected by his biological mother in 2009, Willie locates his entire biological family. Only to find out the whole rejection, hurt and the betrayal was all a misunderstanding. Willie discovered “The Missing Peace” which was his biological family.

The film will be available to those who purchased a ticket on December 20 and December 21 all day. A link will be sent out December 20th morning to all customers.

Purchase your ticket here.

