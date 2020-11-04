CLOSE
The Results Are In: Election 2020

election Night 2020

More than half of the votes casted during early voting, the results so in North Carolina claims Governor Roy Cooper, to continue as Governor of North Carolina.

roy cooper election wins 2020

North Carolina U.S. Senate is projected for Thom Tillis over Cal Cunningham.

As the race continues, between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Trump is projected to take North Carolina.

Votes are still being counted in regards to mail-in and absentee ballots.

VIEW THE ROAD TO 270 HERE   for live results

Close