Bishop Rance Allen Passes Away At 71

Gospel music icon and Legend Bishop Rance Allen passed away this morning while recovering from a medical procedure in Ohio.

The gospel giant passed at approximately 3am today; according to Allen’s wife on facebook.

News of his death was formally announced by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., who is the Adjutant General of the Church of God in Christ.

Affectionately referred to as the “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music,” Allen delivered the ministry as well as gospel staples such as “He’s A Miracle Worker” and “Something About The Name Jesus.”

Allen, who was elevated to the title of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction, was born in Monroe Michigan in 1948.

In 1969, he was joined by his brothers Thomas and Steve to form The Rance Allen Group. Formed in their grandfather’s church in Michigan, the trio recorded a string of gritty, R&B-tined gospel and message songs, eventually touring the world and working with the likes of Isaac Hayes and Barry White. They signed with the legendary Stax Records, recording hits such as “Ain’t No Need of Crying,” “I Belong To You,” and “Just My Imagination.”

