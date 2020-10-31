CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Bishop Rance Allen Passes Away At 71

27th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Backstage & Press Room

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Gospel music icon and Legend Bishop Rance Allen passed away this morning while recovering from a medical procedure in Ohio.

The gospel giant passed at approximately 3am today; according to Allen’s wife on facebook.

News of his death was formally announced by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., who is the Adjutant General of the Church of God in Christ.

Affectionately referred to as the “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music,” Allen delivered the ministry as well as gospel staples such as “He’s A Miracle Worker” and “Something About The Name Jesus.”

Allen, who was elevated to the title of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction, was born in Monroe Michigan in 1948.

In 1969, he was joined by his brothers Thomas and Steve to form The Rance Allen Group. Formed in their grandfather’s church in Michigan, the trio recorded a string of gritty, R&B-tined gospel and message songs, eventually touring the world and working with the likes of Isaac Hayes and Barry White. They signed with the legendary Stax Records, recording hits such as “Ain’t No Need of Crying,” “I Belong To You,” and “Just My Imagination.”

Read more at Essence.com

Miracle Worker , Rance Allen passes

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 6 hours ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 2 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 1 month ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 2 months ago
09.16.20
Close