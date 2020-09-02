Dr. Allen Mask Talks About Colon Cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43. He will forever be remember as the talented actor who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise.

Boseman’s family reported that he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and he died at his home last Friday in LA surrounded by his wife and family.

Today Dr. Allen Mask talked with Melissa about the importance of getting screened, signs to look out for, age of which we as African Americans should get screen and more…. Listen in.

Dr. Allen Mask completed his undergraduate work at the University of North Carolina and medical school at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in academic internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. After his residency, he continued on staff at Harvard as a Fellow in Internal Medicine. Dr. Mask returned to the UNC School of Medicine and completed a second residency in Anesthesiology. He then worked as an anesthesiologist at Alamance Memorial Hospital in Burlington, North Carolina.

In 1985 Dr. Mask opened the Raleigh Urgent Care Center, which remains as the oldest continuing Urgent Care Center in Wake County under the same management. He also serves as the City of Raleigh Physician and Physician to the Artists for Live Nation, Inc, and is the Health Team Reporter for WRAL-TV-5.

