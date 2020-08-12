“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Finding Balance!

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 08.12.20
Her head is filled with worries

STRESS, ANXIETY… This is what we are facing during this pandemic and now as working moms.. the kids are going back to school virtually.  How do we balance it all?

DR. TEDRA AMDERSON BROWN WILL TALK TO THE WOMEN ABOUT… MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS AND HOW WE ARE COPING WITH COVID-19 … IN MIDST OF KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL VIRTUALLY!!

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA

 

Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown 

Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown is the Behavioral Medical Director for Blue Cross NC (BCNC). She joined BCNC in November 2019. As a recovery ally, Dr. Anderson-Brown is the family member and friend of those living with mental health and substance abuse challenges. She is a proud alum of Duke University with a B.S. degree in Zoology '87 and M.D. '91. Dr. Anderson-Brown completed her residency training in General Psychiatry and then a Fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Duke and the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is board certified in both. She is also professionally involved in medical and community-focused organizations addressing healthcare disparities for those with mental health and substance use issues. She also volunteers her time in the Durham Community to promote mental health awareness and combat stigma. She is married and has 2 beautiful adult dau

Close