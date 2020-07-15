CLOSE
North Carolina Karen Refuses To Wear A Mask Declaring ‘Trump 2020’ {VIDEO}

Trump Supporters Hold Boat Parade And MAGA Rally in Pittsburgh On 4th Of July

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

A Thomasville, North Carolina woman has a temper-tantrum going to pick-up her foo.

Video of Jennifer Kaye Talbert was recorded in her rage towards the Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement after refusing to wear a mask in a public place.

“Trump 2020” and “our lives matter”, Kaye yells. “We don’t cover our faces in America. They don’t control us, we’re Americans,” she continues as she picks up her food from the counter.

COVID-19 , Karen , MAGA , North Carolina , Trump 2020

