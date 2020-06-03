While many narratives portray those who are vandalizing local businesses as Black, this video shows a white man trying to break windows at a local barbershop. Black protesters stopped him.
The video shows a white man with a skateboard breaking the windows of Tama Tea and Ray’s Barbershop using a skateboard in downtown Raleigh on Sunday night.
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Video Shows Protesters Trying To Stop Man From Vandalizing Raleigh Barbershop was originally published on foxync.com