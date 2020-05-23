Ask The Medical Expert – Reopening America During COVID-19

Ask The Medical Expert
| 05.23.20
Dismiss

This Week: Reopening America During COVID-19

Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins

Last Week: Know Your Health Screenings

Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 month ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close