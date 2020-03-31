CLOSE
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While Driving Passengers

Monday officials said a GoTriangle bus driver who was behind the wheel of a bus March 18th to the 20th while experiencing coronavirus symptoms has tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that the driver’s Route was on Route 300, which is  between the Regional Transit Center, the Cary train station and the GoRaleigh station. The driver also picked up passengers on Route 305, which is between Apex at Lake Pine Drive and Waverly Place and the GoRaleigh station,. The times are  from 5:25 to 9:35 a.m. and from 3:05 to 7 p.m. on March 18th to the 20th.

Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said in a statement “because the bus driver came to work for three days while symptomatic, it’s possible bus riders or other GoTriangle employees were exposed to the virus,”. “The fluid nature of transit makes it impossible to determine who may have had close contact with the driver, so we’ve set up a hotline for concerned residents to call for guidance.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

