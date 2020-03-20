CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres

 

Right now Durham has the highest number of coronavirus cases per state with 35 people who have tested positive.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel modified his State of Emergency declaration on Thursday ordering all gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and theatres  to close by 5pm on Friday.

Also on this Friday….  UNC REX hospital in Raleigh will open triage tents outside its emergency room

SOME THURSDAY UPDATES:

  • The Harnett County Health Department announced that two more residents have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to six.
  • Thursday evening, Durham County announced new positive cases of COVID-19 raising the total number within the county to 35.
  • Wake County announced Thursday evening it is now investigating three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results in the county to 25.
  • A second Moore County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • During a Thursday afternoon press conference, health officials confirmed Cumberland County’s first two cases of COVID-19
  • A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

Coronavirus , Durham Mayor , Steve Schewel

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 4 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 4 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close