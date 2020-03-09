CLOSE
NC State Women Win 1st ACC Tourney In 29 Years

Congratulations to the NC State women on defeating Florida State to win its first ACC tourney since 1991 with a 71-66 victory.

For the first time since 1992, a team representing the Wolfpack in men’s or women’s basketball, football or baseball has won an ACC championship. The 28-year title drought came to an emphatic end

On Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum, Coach Wes Moore and the NCSU ladies basketball team pulled through a 28 year drought for the college athletics and bought home the big win right on time for Women International Month!!!

Let’s Go Ladies!!!

