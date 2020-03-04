Black Business Gets Racist Backlash From Target Commercial

Honey Pot is a plant based feminine care black owned business founded by Beatrice Dixon. Dixon, a black female has found herself amid racist backlash from white women giving negative reviews because of a commercial that was produced for Target.

The backlash was in response to a 15 second Black History Month Target advertisement that featured Dixon and her business encouraging Black female entrepreneurs. In the commercial Dixon says, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity.”

The commercial was filmed as part of Target’s “Founders We Believe In” series.

The negative reviews come because white viewer feel that Dixon saying “the next Black girl” was racist. One white female ask the question, “Why specify Black?” While others said, “I would have considered buying from this company if it hadn’t been for the racist commercial.”

In an interview with Essence, Dixon responds that her products are for all women, as they’ve been marketed. However, as an entrepreneur, she saw a specific reason why Black women deserved a special call-out.

