Darius Paulk’s New Album Scores No. 14 Debut

Darius Paulk’s new album, “Strong” debuted on the charts at No. 14.

The eleven-track project is backed by “Strong Name,” which sits at No. 15 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

Paulk’s debut comes after penning hits for gospel artists such as Donnie McClurkin, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Zacardi Cortez and Marvin Sapp. His songwriting catalogue includes the ever popular “Nobody Greater,” which was recorded by VaShawn Mitchell in 2010.

