Susan Rice Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Threats To Gayle King

Susan Rice Former US National security adviser issued a stern warning for Snoop Dogg after he seemed to threaten Gayle King about an interview where she mentions Kobe Bryant’s rape accusations.

King says the network she works for showed the interview out of context, of which they have agreed and apologized for. However, King received major backlash for her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie where she asked if she thought the rape accusation would tarnish his legacy.

Many of Kobe’s fans were upset at King for mentioning this subject at such a sensitive time but Snoop Dogg went even further. CLICK HERE to read the post.

Oprah Winfrey who is King’s best friend revealed that King had been receiving death threats behind what was seen.

Susan Rice who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser sent a tweet directed to Snoop saying, “This is despicable, Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop back the *** off.”

source: EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: