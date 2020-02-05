“Working Mom Wednesday” Get The “Stress-Out”

Today we “Working Moms” got tips on getting STRESS – OUT for 2020… Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne shared tips that we can do daily to keep stress levels to a minimum.

She also talked about how stress can be linked to the start of heart disease with February being national American Heart Month.

Listen in and share this vital information.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best , with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

web: http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media: @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

