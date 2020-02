Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog declared and early Spring while locally Sir Walter Wally in Raleigh thinks six more weeks of winter are on the way.

Wally’s sunny predictions came Sunday afternoon at the NC Museum of Natural Science in Raleigh while northeast of Pittsburgh Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow was a no show.

Groundhog predictions claim if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

