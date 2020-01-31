CLOSE
Diaper Bank Of NC Needs Supplies

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina has been busy handing out supplies for those displaced in the McDougald Terrace apartments evacuations and now they need our help in replenishing their supplies.

For the last three weeks, the diaper bank has distributed 100,000 diapers along with formula, wipes and other hygiene items to people displaced from their McDougald Terrace homes.

Michelle Old, Diaper Bank of NC founder says, “We know that this work is going to be ongoing and so we have run low on some sizes-2s and 5s-but we also know that we have a strong community that is going to help us get through that.

If you would like to donate supplies, you can find drop-off locations on the diaper bank’s website.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

